Thursday night Madisonville-North Hopkins boys soccer team traveled to Christian County and came home with the “W”, shutting out the Colonels 10-0.
JJ Brown scored four goals to lead the team and had two assist for the game. Maverick Peyton had two goals and one assist. Dru Lile scored one goal and had two assist for the night and Ivan Juarez alson scored one goal and had one assist for the Maroons.
The Maroons’ Logan Terry and Eli Redpath had one goal a piece for a total of 10 points for the Maroons victory.
Goalie Will Sampson and Hunter Gamblin each had one save a piece and as a team total of two saves. With the victory the Maroons move to 5-3 on the season going into Saturday’s game with Marshall County at home at 7 p.m.
