Monday night’s meeting between Madisonville and Logan County looked like a tough match-up on paper, but the 14-5 Lady Maroons easily handled the 17-7 Lady Cougars. Logan County’s leading scorer, Kadyn Costello, was noticeably absent from the game, and coach Jeff Duvall’s team too advantage of that opening and dominated the game from buzzer to buzzer, putting four players into double digits on the night.
It was just the third meeting between the two teams, with each having won one of their previous games. The last time the two teams met was on Feb 17, 2006, when Logan County won 66-45.
Madisonville won the opening tip and went straight to the basket, taking a 2-0 lead on a pass from Camryn LaGrange to Destiny Whitsell down low for an easy layup. The Lady Maroons would score two more baskets before allowing Logan County on the board at 6-2 with 5:55 left in the period. In all Madisonville would go 23-2 before Logan County’s offense woke up, going on a 7-0 run to cut the Lady Maroons lead to 23-9.
Logan County opened the second period with a 6-2 run during the first four minutes of the second period, then Emilee Hallum connected on a three to change the momentum, Madisonville then scored 10 unanswered to jump out to a 20 point lead. The Lady Maroons took a commanding 40-20 lead into the locker room.
The Lady Maroons continued to dominate in the second half, outscoring the Lady Cougars 17-9 in the third quarter to head into the final box at 57-29. Coach Duvall subbed out his starters in the fourth quarter, with the bench getting outscored 8-4 in the final eight minutes of play to take a 61-37 win.
Camryn LaGrange led the Lady Maroons with 16. Emilee Hallum got into double digits with 14, followed by Destiny Whitsell with 13 and Amari Lovan with 10. Jaycee Noffsinger and Kailey Barber each had three and Chloe Young had two.
The Lady Trojans will play again tonight in Lyon County with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
