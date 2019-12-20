On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, December 20
BIATHLON
IBU: World Cup, Women's 7.5km Sprint, Le Grand Bornand, France (taped) - NBCSN 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Central Connecticut State at Penn State - BTN 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Pittsburgh - ACCN 6 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Georgia - SECN 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Clemson - ACCN 8 p.m.
North Dakota State at Marquette - FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Illinois at Missouri - SECN 12 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau, Bahamas - ESPN 1 p.m.
The Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, Frisco, Texas - ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
NCAA DIII: Wisconsin (Whitewater) vs. North Central College (Ill.), Championship, Shenandoah, Texas - ESPNU 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oregon State at Nebraska - FS1 6 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Benowa, Australia - GOLF 9 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), Las Vegas - ESPNU 10 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 235 Main Card: Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes (heavyweight), Honolulu - PARAMOUNT 9 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea - ESPN 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Philadelphia - ESPN 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State - ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NBAGL BASKETBALL
Winter Showcase: Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas - ESPNU 2 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Erie vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas - NBATV 2:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas - ESPNU
Winter Showcase: Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas - ESPNEWS 7 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Memphis, Las Vegas - ESPNEWS 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Toronto at NY Rangers - NHL 6 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Atlanta - NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim - FS2 1:20 p.m.
TENNIS
The World Tennis Championship: Fifth Place and Semifinals, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - TENNIS 5 a.m.
