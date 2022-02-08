Hopkins County Central traveled to Graves County on Tuesday night and almost grabbed a big win. Unfortunately they came up short, falling 56-52 after a late comeback by the home team. The Lady Storm lead for 30 of the 32 minutes of the game but were not able to close out against the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Storm grabbed a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Central built up this lead behind the strong play of Emile Jones who had 7 points and Mercy Sutton who added 5 first quarter points. The Lady Storm also forced 4 first quarter turnovers which 2 of those were steals by Brooklyn Clark who also had 6 first quarter rebounds.

The Lady Storm continued in the second quarter to change their defenses up from man to man to zone to trapping zone and it keep Graves County out of rhythm and the Lady Storm were able to build up a 26-18 lead on a basket by Calijia Mason off of an assist from Mercy Sutton. Graves County scored the last 4 points of the quarter and cut the Lady Storm led to 26-22 at the half.

The third quarter was a tale of 2 different runs. The Lady Storm open up the quarter on a 9-2 lead to open up their biggest lead of the night 35-24 with 3:54 remaining in the third quarter. Sutton started the third quarter run with a basket off of a pass from Jones to make the score 28-22. Graves County then answered to make it 28-24 and then the Lady Storm scored the next 7 points, on a basket by Clark and 2 consecutive steals and layups by Jones to complete the run. Graves County then came down and hit a 3 pointer to cut the lead to 35-27 but Clark answered with a 3 of her own and the Lady Storm lead was back to 11. Then it was Graves County time to make a run and they went on a 13-0 run to take their first lead of the night at 40-38 with 50 seconds left in the third, but Clark hit a 3 pointer right before the buzzer to give the Lady Storm the lead back at 41-40 headed to the 4th quarter.

The Lady Storm open the 4th quarter with a basket by Sutton off of a pass from Jones to go up 43-40. Graves County then tied the game at 43 on an old fashion 3-point play. The Lady Storm then took the lead back at 45-43 on another Sutton basket off of another Jones assist. Graves then hit a free throw to cut the lead to 45-44, but the Kire Peyton hit a 3 pointer to extend the Lady Storm led to 48-44. On a made free throw by Sutton the Lady Storm took a 51-47 lead. Graves County slowly chipped away and on a made free throw Graves County took their second lead of the night at 52-51 with 54 seconds left. The Lady Storm came down battled and got 3 shots on the next possession but were unable to put the ball in the basket. Graves County then hit their free throws and held off the Lady Storm 56-52.

Mercy Sutton lead the Lady Storm with another strong double double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Sutton also had 8 deflections and 2 block shots. Brooklyn Clark had 14 points including 4-6 from 3-point land, 9 rebounds and 2 steals. Emile Jones had 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Peyton and Mason had 3 points apiece and Fritz added 2.

The Lady Storm saw their 5-game winning streak come to an end and dropped to 15-5 with the loss while the Lady Eagles improved to 18-4. The Lady Storm will be back in action on Friday night at Madisonville North Hopkins for a JV/Varsity game starting at 6 PM. Both the Lady Storm and Lady Maroons are undefeated in district play.

Hop. Co. C. 12-14-15-11-52

Graves Co. 09-13-18-16-56

Graves County Whitaker 12, Harris 4, Carter 3, Spunn 5, Alexander 13, Widelski 4, Glisson 11, Riley 6

Hopkins County Central: Sutton 17, Clark 14, Jones 13, Peyton 3, Mason 3, Fritz 2.

3 pointers Made: Graves County: Glisson 3, Alexander 2, Spunn 1, Widelski 1

Hopkins County Central: Clark 4, Peyton 1, Jones 1