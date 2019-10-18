The Madisonville Maroons football team is undoubtedly a heavy favorite in tonight's game at Calloway County. Despite that fact, North has a lot riding on the outcome and is taking a business-like approach with them to Murray.
Last week's emotional 20-18 victory over Hopkinsville forced a three-way tie atop the district standings and gives the Maroons (7-1) a great shot at taking the district title in the closing weeks.
The next step is the game with the Lakers.
"It's our last district game. We have to finish off district play just to keep the tie that we have right now," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "We still want our chance at a one seed, and we need a win to give ourselves that chance."
Calloway (1-6) had their best performance of the season last time out when they put up 69 points in a win over Hopkins County Central last Friday.
"That said, Calloway just got their quarterback back, and they got some of their lineman and linebackers back," said Burgett. " They are at top notch for their program right now. They got their top quality guys back."
John Foster returns at quarterback. He almost lead the Lakers to an opening-day win over Todd County Central but left with a injury in the 21-20 setback. He returned against the Storm and quickly showed his class, connecting on 10 of 17 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns. His passing also opened up the running lanes for Jacob Watters, who went for 238 yards and four scores.
"They are going to come out and be competitive, they are going to give it all they've got," said Burgett.
The Maroons know what is on the line Friday and feel they are prepared for the test the Lakers will provide.
"They understand the picture. We have had a very good week of practice," said Burgett." We are coming off a good win versus a Hopkinsville team that essentially was playing their district championship game, and we took it away from them and put ourselves back in the mix."
A win Friday is necessary for the Maroons to reach all the preseason goals they set for themselves.
"This week, they understand the importance of this game," said Burgett."We have to win this game. Then we have a week off, recharge, get our legs back under us before we make our last run at what we need to do."
Burgett feels assured his team is not looking past Calloway.
"We are focusing clearly in the present, nothing in the past, nothing in the future and trying to take care of Calloway County on a long road trip." he said. "We have to be efficient Friday,"
A win Friday would mark a undefeated road season for the Maroons, which would be the first since the 2014 season when the Maroons reached the state quarterfinal.
"We've done a great job on the road," said Burgett. "I think it goes back to the way we started the season. We learned the nature of playing on the road, and we have to continue that."
