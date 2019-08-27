Cross Country: The Madisonville North Hopkins High School cross country teams hosted their annual Madisonville Classic event Saturday morning, and both groups faired well in a strong and deep field of runners.
Hosting 279 runners form 15 high schools, the Maroons finished in third place, while the Lady Maroons took home fourth.
Jackson Watts was the top boys' performer, finishing second overall, while Josh Craig wasn't far behind with a top 10 showing through a grueling temporary course that wraps around the high school.
Joy Alexander was the standout for the Lady Maroons with a runner-up performance, while Lauren Atkins placed 12th overall.
Boys Soccer
North 5, Meade 1: The Madisonville North Hopkins High School soccer team improved to 3-0-1 in the early season beating Meade County 5-1 Saturday night.
Senior Zachary Brown led the way scoring three goals and providing an assist. Logan Rainwater and Jeshua DeLeon both scored one goal each on the night, while J.J. Brown, Luke McElroy and Jack Dobbs provided assists.
Volleyball:
North at Apollo Summer Slam: The Lady Maroons came home with a first-place finish in the Bronze Division at the Apollo Summer Slam Tournament in Owensboro over the weekend. North got the event started losing a tight (22-25, 26-24,15-12) match to Owensboro Catholic and getting hammered (25-11, 25-21) by North Bullitt on Friday.
On Saturday, they found the winning formula. The Lady Maroons started the day edging out Muhlenberg County (27-25, 25-23) and continued picking up close wins from there. They beat Christian County (25-19, 25-20) and closed out the event by beating Owensboro (27-26, 25-21). Madisonville stands at 5-3 on the season.
