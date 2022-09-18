Friday night was a tough one for Madisonville-North Hopkins when they headed to Owensboro to face Daviess County High School in a packed Reid Stadium.

The Maroons threw a tough and physical game at the Panthers, but Daviess County battled right back, handing Madisonville their second loss of the season at 28-13.

The Panthers recovered an onside kick to open the game, then completed three quick plays to take an early 7-0 lead. They forced a pair of turnovers on the Maroons’ first two possessions thanks to Daviess County’s Decker Renfrow, who currently leads the state in interceptions, then added eight more to go ahead 15-0.

Less than two minutes later, Maroon QB Anias Mitchell connected with Destin Cheirs on a 70-yard pass to make it 15-7 headed into the locker room at halftime.

Daviess County opened the second half with an eight minute clock grinding drive that ended with a touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

The score remained the same until the eleven minute mark in the fourth quarter when Madisonville would add six more points after Quarterback Anias Mitchell ran it in for six but the Maroons failed on the extra point to make it 21-13.

The Maroons had another chance towards the end of the game but fumbled the ball right at the end-zone and a few plays later the Panthers closed the game out with another touchdown to take the win 28-13.

“Our Defense started out slow but rallied to keep us in the game,” said Maroon Head Coach Chris Price after the game. “But offensively we as a team have to learn how to take care of the ball.”

Maroon Quarterback Anias Mitchell was 9 of 17 on completions for 147 yards passing and one rushing touchdown. Markezz Hightower led the Maroons in rushing with 145 yards. Destin Cheirs led Madisonville in receiving yards with 73 resulting in a touchdown. Javion Martin and Tremaine Lovan both had 35 receiving yards TreyVeon Sedgwick finished the night with 3 yards for the Maroons. As a team the Maroons had a total of 182 yards rushing and 147 receiving yards.

With the loss the Maroons fall to 3-2.

They will take on Calloway County (0-5) this Friday during Madisonville’s homecoming.