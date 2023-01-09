Archery was all about the ladies on Saturday, especially in the high school ranks where the top ten spots in the West Hopkins Classic all went to female archers.
The Maroons, who claimed their third consecutive victory this season, were led by sophomore Addie Burns who took the top overall spot, shooting a 289 with 20 tens. North Harrison High School (IN) took the second and fourth spots, while Webster County placed an archer in eighth. The rest of the top ten went to Hopkins County Archers.
Maddie Ziegler was fourth (284, 15), Jadin Lile was sixth (282, 14), Caitlin McClain s seventh (280,16) and Natalie Goshen was ninth (278, 16 tens), all for the Maroons. Central’s Hallie Groves finished in tenth at 278 with 15 tens. The highest finishing boy was Madisonville’s Zeke Franklin was was 11th with a 277 and 14 tens.
Although starting the season off in dominating fashion, claiming victory in their first two outings, the James Madison Middle School Patriots finished in third place on Saturday with a 3,025 and 77 tens. North Harrison Middle School (IN) took the top spot, while Webster County Middle School was second. West Hopkins Middle School was fourth, followed by WCMS #2, Browning Springs, South Hopkins Middle School and JMMS #2.
North Harrison took ten of the top 11 spots. The highest finishing Hopkins County middle schoolers was JMMS’ Kaylee Davis, who shot a 274 with 10 tens to finish fifth overall. JMMS’ Western Miles was 12th (268, 7), WHS’ Easton Miller was 13th (266,11), JMMS’ Arieana Shrewsberry was 16th (261, 7) and Tyler Rose from JMMS was 19th at 259 with 8 tens.
West Hopkins’ Cooper Winstead was the highest finishing archer in the elementary ranks, with the top spot in the division going to North Harrison Elementary. Winstead shot a 280 with 15 tens.
Teams are scheduled to return to WKAC on Saturday for the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon Classic.
