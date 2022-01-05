The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm opened the Kentucky 2-A Championship Sectional with a 52-42 win over Webster County. The Lady Storm came out hot in the first quarter as they went 5 of 5 on 3 pointers to jump out to a 20-8 first quarter lead. Brianna Fritz had 1, Emile Jones had, and Clark had 3 including 2 at the end of the first quarter to give the Lady Storm a 20-8 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Storm then open the Start of the second quarter on a 3 pointer by Jones to extend the lead to 23-8. Central biggest lead of the second quarter was 30-14 on a basket by Jones with 2:04 left in the half and the Lady Storm lead 32-18 at half time.

To start the third quarter the Lady Storm showed they could score inside also as Lilly Whitaker Greer got the second half scoring started by scoring 2 baskets off assist from Jones and Fritz to increase the lead to 36-18. Webster County then hit a FT and Brooklyn Clark followed that with another 3 pointer as the Lady Storm open up the half on a 7-1 run to increase the lead to their biggest of the night at 39-19 with 2:02 left in the third quarter. The Lady Storm lead 42-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Webster County scored the first 5 points of the 4th quarter to cut the lead to 42-30 with 5:29 left, but Jones answer with a basket off of an assist from Clark to make the score 44-30. Mercy Sutton then added a basket as the Lady Storm extended the lead to 46-30. Webster County made another 5-0 run to cut the lead to 46-35 with 2:40 left. The Lady Storm then spread the floor and made Webster County have to foul them. During that stretch, Clark went 5-6 from the line and Fritz added another free throw as Webster could get no closer then 9 point and the Lady Storm closed out the 52-42 win.

Clark led the way for the Lady Storm with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assist. Fritz added 11 points and 4 assist, Jones had 11 points, 8 rebound and 3 assist. Mercy Sutton had 5 points and 9 rebounds, and Kire Peyton and Lilly Whitaker-Greer added 4 points apiece.

The Lady Storm played great team defense as the held the Lady Trojans to 15-49 from the field included 9-33 inside the 3-point arc and forced 11 Webster County Turnovers. The Lady Storm finished the game shooting 17-41 for 42% overall and 7-13 from beyond the 3-point line for 54%. The Lady Trojans won the rebounding battle 34-33

The victory was the first for the Lady Storm since 2016 over Webster County and it was also the Lady Storm first win the three-year history of the Kentucky 2A Sectional 1 Championships. The Lady Storm will play Friday night in the second semi-final game vs Calloway County at Union County. The winner of that game will play the winner of Paducah Tilghman and Union County in Saturday’s Championship game. The winner of the Sectional will advance to Owensboro to play in the Kentucky 2A Championships State Tournament on Friday January 14th. Hopkins County Central extended their winning streak to 4 and improved to 8-2 on the season. Webster County is now 7-5.

Webster County 8-10-7-17 - 42

Hopkins County Central 20-12-10-10-52

Webster County: Katelyn Cates 15, Price 12, Yates 8, Rakestraw 4, Shepherd 3

Hopkins County Central: Clark 17, Fritz 11, Jones 11, Sutton 5, Peyton 4, Whitaker-Greer 4

3 Pointers: Webster County 6 (Cates 5, Yates 1)

Hopkins County Central 7 (Clark 4, Jones 2, Fritz 1)