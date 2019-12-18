(All times Central)
Wednesday, December 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Stony Brook at Virginia - ACCN 5:30 p.m.
The Hall of Fame Showcase: Vanderbilt vs. Loyola (Chicago), Phoenix - CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Western Carolina at Xavier - FS1 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Cincinnati - ESPN2 6 p.m.
East Tennessee State at Louisiana State - SECN 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Northwestern - BTN 7 p.m.
Oakland at Syracuse - ESPNU 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Louisville - ACCN 7:30 p.m.
Albany at St. John's - FS1 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Gonzaga - ESPN2 8 p.m.
The Hall of Fame Showcase: St. Mary's vs. Arizona State, Phoenix - PAC-12N 8 p.m.
The Battleground 2K19: Baylor vs. Tennessee (Martin), Houston - ESPNU 9 p.m.
The Neon Hoops Showcase: Kentucky vs. Utah, Las Vegas - ESPN2 10 p.m.
Montana at Oregon - PAC-12N 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
National Signing Day - ESPN2 9 a.m.
National Signing Day - ESPNU 11 a.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, First Round, Benowa, Australia - GOLF 8:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Miami at Philadelphia - ESPN 6 p.m.
Boston at Dallas - ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Colorado at Chicago - NBCSN 7 p.m.
SKIING
FIS: Alpine World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, Courchevel, France (taped) - NBCSN 5 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. Liverpool, Semifinal, Doha, Qatar - FS2 11:20 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Freiburg - FS2 1:20 p.m.
