Hopkins County Central dropped a pair of games over the weekend against 6th District teams, including a shutout against Henderson County on Saturday at the Warren County Invitational and a one run loss to Union County on Sunday in the Kentucky 2A Sectional.

On Saturday, the Storm played in their second game of the Warren County Invitational Tournament, facing the Henderson County Colonels. The perennial 6th District favorite and defending 2nd Region champs were in control from the start, outhitting Central 9-1 to take a 17-0 win in four innings.

Sage Hight picked up the Storm’s only hit in the contest.

Chase Brasher was scored with the loss. He gave up six hits and 10 earned runs in two innings while striking out three.

On Sunday the Storm traveled to Union County for a Kentucky 2A sectional match rescheduled from earlier this season. After a 1-1 first inning, the Braves rallied in the bottom half of the second to take a 6-1 lead. From there Hopkins County Central would battle back in a valiant effort, coming up just short, falling 11-10 in extra innings.

The Storm outscored the Braves 3-1 in the third to make it 7-4, then added three more unanswered runs in the fourth to tie the game at 7. Union County scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-7 lead, but Central added one in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the game again at 10.

The Braves managed to score one run in the bottom of the eight to take the win.

Truman Ballard was scored with the loss. Through 4.2 innings he allowed nine hits and six earned runs, striking out three.

The Storm are scheduled to travel to Russellville tomorrow night at 5:4 p.m.

1B: C. Brasher (2), S. Hight, I. Kinkade (2), T. McKinney (3)