Baseball

Madisonville Miners vs. Paducah Chiefs- 7 p.m.

Friday

Baseball

Madisonville Miners vs. Muhlenberg County Stallions- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 18

BOWLING

PBA: Summer League Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine- FS1 8 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

Toronto at Calgary- ESPN2 8 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour de France: Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre, France- NBCSN 6:30 a.m.

DIVING

FINA World Championships: men's 3m springboard final, South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 6 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland- GOLF 5 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland- GOLF 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, first round, Nicholasville, Ky.- GOLF 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland- GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland- GOLF 5 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City- MLB 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Cincinnati- MLB 6 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati- ESPN 7 p.m.

MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland- ESPN 9 p.m.

TENNIS

WTT: Philadelphia at Orlando- CBSSN 6 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Dallas at Los Angeles- NBA 2:30 p.m.

