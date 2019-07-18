Local Sports
Thursday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners vs. Paducah Chiefs- 7 p.m.
Friday
Baseball
Madisonville Miners vs. Muhlenberg County Stallions- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 18
BOWLING
PBA: Summer League Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine- FS1 8 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Toronto at Calgary- ESPN2 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France: Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre, France- NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
DIVING
FINA World Championships: men's 3m springboard final, South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 6 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland- GOLF 5 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland- GOLF 10 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, first round, Nicholasville, Ky.- GOLF 4 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland- GOLF 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, Northern Ireland- GOLF 5 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City- MLB 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Cincinnati- MLB 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati- ESPN 7 p.m.
MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland- ESPN 9 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: Philadelphia at Orlando- CBSSN 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Dallas at Los Angeles- NBA 2:30 p.m.
