The Lady Maroons captured two more wins over the weekend and are now riding a nine game winning streak that stretches back to April 1st at the Bob Jones Classic in Alabama. The Lady Maroons knocked off Greenwood and Fern Creek in the Greenwood Border Battle on Saturday.

Madisonville 2, Greenwood 1In the first matchup of the day, #5 Madisonville (13-3) faced #22 Greenwood. (9-6). Mackenzie Stoltz got the start for the Lady Maroons and for the first four innings the game remain scoreless.

The Lady Maroons drew first blood in the top of the fifth. Sydney Skeen led off the inning with a fly ball single to center. Zoe Davis then hit a ground ball to center to put two runners on. Brenna Sherman than smacked a line drive to right for a double to score two runs to give the Lady Maroons a game 2-0 lead.

Greenwood added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning but Madisonville held on to take the win.

Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons, allowing six hits, one run, striking out six and walking one over seven innings.

2B: J. Noffsinger , B. Sherman TB: J Noffsinger 2, Z. Davis 2, S. Skeen 2, B Sherman 2, K Seargent 1

Madisonville 11, Fern Creek 1In the Second game of the day the Lady Maroons faced the Fern Creek Lady Tigers and cruised to a 11-1 win behind pitcher Sydney Skeen.

Sydney Skeen took the circle for the Lady Maroons and held the Lady Tigers scoreless for the first five innings, while Madisonville wasted little time getting on the board. Madisonville took the lead in the first inning scoring one run off the bat of Mackenzie Stoltz to score Zoe Davis to make it 1-0.

The Lady Maroons added five more runs in the bottom of the second and three in the botom of the third to take a 9-0 lead into the sixth inning. The Lady Tigers put a single run up in the top of the sixth inning but Madisonville added two more runs in the bottom half to put the game away 11-1 via run rule.

Sydney Skeen got the win for the Lady Maroons going six innings allowing only one run, eight hits, and striking out four.

2B: S. Springfield, K. Seargent, M. Stoltz, S. Skeen, C. Young, K. Justice TB: K. Seargent 3, C. Young 3, K. Justice 3, S. Springfield 2, A. Davis 2, M. Stoltz 2, S. Skeen 2, B. Sherman 1, HBP: A. McGuyer, K. Justice SB: K. Seargent 2, Z. Davis, K. Justice