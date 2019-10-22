The South Hopkins Middle School football team is now just one win away from a trip to Lexington and a chance at the Class 3 State Tournament.
Hosting Saturday's district championship, the Wildcats outscored Todd County 56-38 to come out on top in the shootout to earn a spot in the Region 1 Finals.
"They are a tough team. They have a good quarterback, good receivers, good lineman. They are just a big, physical bunch," said South Hopkins head coach Chris Manning after the win. "But we came out and stayed with it defensively. We were able to get some good stops early in the game, got the lead, and played ahead the rest of way."
South capitalize off an early turnover to grab the lead two minutes into the game and never stopped scoring from there, constantly finding success running the football.
"We are very proud of our offensive line today. They just opened up holes and Logan Rogers, Calil McNary and Harlee Egbert just hit those holes hard, and we got a lot of yards today," said Manning.
Included in those yards were many long runs.
Rodgers finished the contest putting up five scores on runs of 10, 15, 44, 45 and 50 yards, while McNary found three touchdown coming from 16, 32 and 57 yards out on night.
The Wildcats were on cruise control for most of the game. They opened up the scoring and found themselves up 20-7 at the half.
In the third quarter, South Hopkins kept on putting up the pressure with McNary reaching paydirt twice in a span of
two minutes. The Wildcats completed the two-point conversion on both scores to go up 36-6.
Todd County showed their fight, scoring 32 points in the final 13 minutes, but Rodgers put up three scores of his own to make sure the regional ticket was punched for South Hopkins.
"It's huge to be in the regional championship. You win that and you are going to Lexington, and you are playing for the state championship," said Manning.
Next up for South is Owensboro Catholic, who won their district by beating Murray 28-8. A win next Saturday would mean the Wildcats accomplihed their biggest goal of the year.
"We've been here before, past regionals, that's where we want to be," said Manning. "Last year we made it up until this point and got beat out. So now, we are district champions, and we are ready for regionals."
