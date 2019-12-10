The second game of the 6th/7th District Challenge was a tightly contested one but ended up with Union County taking the win, 63-61, over Hopkins County Central. The Storm were down by 10 going into the final quarter, but they weren't able to complete the comeback in time. Central (0-3) is still in search of their first win of the season.
"We've been looking for that fight so far and I think we found it today," Central head coach Michael Fraliex said. "Even having a chance to win at the end is great for us because we haven't been playing the way we've been wanting to play in the first two games."
Central kept it close in the first quarter with Union County leading 16-13 after the first eight minutes of play.
Central's John Miller hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 35-28 Braves at halftime.
Union County was able to pull away a little bit in the third as they went into the fourth quarter with a 52-42 lead.
Central went on a 11-4 run in the first few minutes of the final quarter to close the gap to just three points at 56-53. With both teams going back and forth, Storm senior Sam Almon made the gym erupt with a huge 3-pointer to tie up the game at 61-61 with less than 30 seconds to go. The Braves were able to get down the court and make a layup, but Central wasn't able to inbound the ball in time to get a shot off as time expired.
"We still have a lot to improve on," Fraliex said. "But I think they're buying into my system. They're playing the way that the coaches are asking them to play. I'm excited for them going forward. We knew that they had this fight in them, but I knew that it was our job to find it in them. I'm extremely proud of the way they played today."
Three Storm players finished the game with double digits. Almon and Marcus Eaves led the Storm with 13 points each, while Adrian Stringer recorded 11 points.
"Marcus did extremely well for a freshman point guard," Fraliex said. "We've thrown him to the wolves, and he's had to learn on the fly, but he's done a great job for us. It's fun to watch."
Eaves was almost perfect at the free throw line as he made 7/8 for a free throw percentage of 87% on Saturday. As a team, the Storm made 67.5% of their free throws against Union County.
Central will travel to Muhlenberg County tonight with tipoff against the Mustangs slated for 7:30 p.m.
