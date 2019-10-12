The brackets for the boys and girls soccer 2nd Region tournaments have been announced. The boys tournament will be played at Henderson County High School and the girls will play at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
Madisonville North Hopkins will take on Webster County in the opening round of the boys tournament on Monday at 6 p.m. The Maroons won their regular season matchup against the Trojans, 9-0, back on Sept. 19. Trigg County will take on University Heights after North's match on Monday.
On Tuesday, Hopkins County Central will play their opening round match against Hopkinsville 20 minutes after the Henderson County vs. Lyon County match. The Storm lost 4-1 when both teams met in the regular season on Sept. 21.
Tuesday in Hopkinsville the Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons will play Trigg County 20 minutes after the University Heights vs. Webster County match. On Monday night, Lyon County will take on host Hopkinsville followed by Henderson County vs. Caldwell Couty.
Semifinal matches will be played on Wednesday and the 2nd Region Championship matches will be on Thursday.
