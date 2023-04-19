Hopkins County Central came into this week riding a four game losing streak, and things didn’t get any better as they went on to lose two more on the road.
Hopkins Central 3, Ohio County 12The Lady Eagles grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Storm put two runs on the board to start the second inning when Julia Harris sent a shot over center field for a two run homerun to cut the Lady Eagles lead to 3-2.
In the bottom of the third, Braylee Marsh hit a fly ball and reached on a error to score A. Blanchard from second, tying the game at 3-3.
From there the Lady Eagles were in charge, scoring three in the bottom of the fourth, one in the fifth and five more in the sixth to take a 12-3 win.
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm going six innings, allowing 12 runs, on 12 hits and striking out four.
Hopkins Central 0, Caldwell County 10In Tuesday’s game the Lady Storm traveled to Caldwell County but got shutout by the Lady Tigers 14-0.
The Lady Tigers grabbed a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Caldwell held Central scoreless the whole game while adding two runs in the second, two runs in the third, and four runs in the fourth to take a 14-0 shutout.
Emily Ballard took the loss for the Lady Storm, allowing 14 runs, on 16 hits, over four innings.
