Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Livingston Central- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Trigg County- 6 p.m.
2nd Region All A Classic: Dawson Springs vs. Lyon County- 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Jan. 15
AUTO RACING
Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia (taped)- NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
BIATHLON
IBU World Cup: Women's 7.5km Sprint, Ruhpolding, Germany (taped)- NBCSN 11 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson- ESPNU 4 p.m.
Boston College at Syracuse- ACCn 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Butler- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina- SECN 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Rutgers- BTN 6 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Virginia at Florida State- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Tenessee at Georgia- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech- ACCN 7:30 p.m.
St. John's at Providence- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Arkansas- SECN 7:30 p.m.
Penn State at Minnesota- BTN 8 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Houston- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Wichita State at Temple- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA- PAC-12N 9 p.m.
GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round, Great Exuma, Bahamas- GOLF 12:30 p.m.
Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, First Round, Singapore- GOLF 7 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 11 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates- GOLF 5 a.m. (Thursday)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, Dallas- ESPNU 12 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Philadelphia- ESPN 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston- ESPN 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia at St. Louis- NBCSN 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Thursday)
ATP/WTA: Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Thursday)
