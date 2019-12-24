Tourney Champs

To say the Madisonville Lady Maroons were dominant at the Russelville Food Bank Classic over the weekend would be an understatement. The team took home the tournament title by winning four games by an average margin of 31 points per contest.
After picking up the 81-30 win over Adair County Thursday, the Lady Maroons won Friday over Clarksville Northeast 77-56. On Saturday, they defeated Russellville 68-25 and Sunday beat Marshall County 61-49 to improve to 9-0 on the season.
North's big three of Camryn LaGrange, Lindsey Peyton and Courtney Peyton were named to the all-tournament team.
Madisonville set the tone early on Friday, opening up a 23-9 lead over Northeast in the first eight minutes of play. Both teams scored 16 points in the
second quarter as North took a 39-25 lead into the intermission.
LaGrange would go off in the third, scoring 12 points in the frame, which gave the Lady Maroons a comfortable 59-33 lead.
LaGrange ended her night with 21 points, while Cournty Peyton had 15, Lindsey Peyton recorded 13 and Amari Lovan reached double digits with 10 points.
Saturday's contest started out tight, with North leading 21-15 through the first eight minutes of play. The Lady Maroons would limit Russellville to only four points in the second quarter and led 37-19 at the break.
North enacted the running clock in the fourth quarter by holding the Lady Panthers to a free throw in the third, and used a 19-1 run to push the score to 56-20. The starters came out of the game in the fourth to rest up as North held onto their comfortable lead for the win.
Saturday, Courtney Peyton led the charge offensively putting up 13 points by halftime. She ended her game with 15 points, while sister Lindsey and LaGrange each scored 12 points.
In Sunday's title game against Marshall County, North got off to a 17-10 lead in the first and held a 27-21 lead at halftime.
North extended their lead to 13 points through three quarters as they were able to hang on for the win.
Courtney Peyton and LaGrange continued their strong play with Peyton scoring 20 and LaGrange recording 16 points on Sunday. Sunday's game was the only contest where Lindsey Peyton didn't break double digits in the tournament, she ended her game with eight points.
Including the stats from Thursday's game, the Peyton twins and LaGrange combined for 173 points for the tournament.
After celebrating Christmas, the Lady Maroons will be heading to Panama City, Florida from Dec. 27-30 for the Marlin Holiday Classic.
