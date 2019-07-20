The inaugural Best of the West 7-on-7 Tournament got going Friday at Tie Breaker Park in Hopkinsville and the Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team separated themselves from the field in the first day of action.
In the two-day tournament featuring a field some of the best programs in Kentucky and Tennessee, the Maroons went a perfect 5-0, picking up wins against Corbin, Clarksville, Tennessee, Bowling Green, Macon County, Tennessee, and Creeckwood heading into day two.
North performed well on both sides of the ball as the defense held teams under 10 points a game, while the offense averaged over 30 points throughout the five games.
"We are just all coming together as a team," said senior quarterback Hayden Reynolds. "And it's showing all over the field."
The coaching staff echoed the feeling.
"We knew we could compete today, but it was about going out there and executing," said North Head Coach Jay Burgett. "We have been practicing hard. The timing is coming together, and it's starting to show. This is a great group of guys right now."
The Maroons were supposed to have two other 7-on-7 tournaments this week, but the weather changed the
plans, giving North an unexpected full week of practice to improve.
"We had a tournament canceled Tuesday because of the storm, and Thursday it was because of high heat." said Burgett. "So we got a chance to focus on our team for a whole week. Focusing on teamwork, focusing on brotherhood. We are video taping practices and constantly making adjustments."
The team felt the effects.
"We just had a great week of practices," said senior defensive-back Nick Grant. "We came out of it and just felt we can play with anyone."
It showed on the field.
The Maroons went undefeated by picking up wins in various ways.
The first win came against Corbin, which North needed a last second touchdown to pick up a 27-26 victory.
"We competed very well with a Corbin team that lost in the state final last year, beating them in the last play." said Burgett. "It just shows the grit and determination that this team is starting to learn. We are still in the beginning stages, 7-o -7, but we are learning to dig deep, force their bodies into uncomfortable position and doing what they know they have to."
The win also gave the Maroon locker room some added confidence.
"Wins like that gives us more confidence, make us closer as a team," said Grant. "They prepare us to come out and dominate the first game of the season."
After the first close win, the Maroons got their engines going and picked up four commanding wins in a row. They took care of Clarksville, 36-17.
"We are making adjustments,'" said Burgett. "That team (Clarksville) we just beat, got us earlier in the summer by 17 points, and today we just gave up one touchdown to get the win. We are improving."
In the third game, the Maroons defeated Bowling Green 37-6.
"Bowling Green is a big program in recent years, so this is a good win," said Burgett. " I'm loving the energy, loving the enthusiasm from the guys - we just have to keep it up."
North closed out the day beating Creeckwood 40-3 in their fourth game and handling Macon County 55-9 in the fifth. There was supposed to be a sixth game played, but it was canceled due to the heat.
The 7-on-7 game puts a lot of pressure on your quarterback to make all the throws with no other type of offense allowed, and Reynolds played well, said Burgett.
He commanded the Maroon offense through the five games, slowly improving his timing with his receivers as the day went along, the coach noted.
"Hayden confidence is great right now, and our players confidence in Hayden is growing," said Burgett. "His played great so far, and that's just going to help our offense grow and grow from here."
Madisonville heads into Saturday's action as the top seed with the tournament going into a bracket format to determine a winner. The Maroons have a bye in the first round and are scheduled to play their first game today at 10 a.m.
