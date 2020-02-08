The University of Kentucky could be doing some March look-ahead watching before it tips off with Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday.
For the fourth straight year, Turner Sports and CBS Sports, in coordination with the selection committee, will offer teams and fans an in-season look at the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship bracket.
The reveal of the nation’s top 16 seeds, identifying the top four teams in each region as they stand on Feb. 8, will be on CBS on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. before the UK game.
No. 15 Kentucky would like to believe it is among the teams in consideration for one of the nation’s top 16 seeds. As of Feb. 6, UK was ranked No. 24 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings with a 4-2 record vs. quadrant one teams and a 3-2 mark vs. quadrant two.
Kentucky has played like one of the best teams in the country at times this season, but it has also gotten knocked off at South Carolina and at Auburn. The Wildcats are 17-5, 7-2 in the SEC.
Tennessee has had injuries wound what could have been a promising season. The Volunteers are 13-9, 5-4 in the SEC with a lineup that has absorbed some major changes.
Star guard Lamonte’ Turner ended his UT playing career in late December due to thoracic outlet syndrome.
UT freshman Josiah-Jordan James has missed two straight games with an injury and his status is day-to-day. James had started every game before his injury.
Still, Tennessee has won four straight at Thompson-Boling Arena against Kentucky, so it has been a tough place for John Calipari’s teams to win lately.
This isn’t anywhere near last season’s Tennessee team that held a No. 1 ranking in one of its three matchups with Kentucky. There is no Grant Williams or Admiral Schofield for the Vols.
“I watched one of the games we played a year ago against them. Man, were they good,” Calipari said Friday in Lexington. “They were good. And well coached. Rick (Barnes), you guys know how much respect I have for him. We both know when these two teams get together it’s significant.”
This UT team is led by senior guard Jordan Bowden with 13 points a game. John Fulkerson, a 6-9 junior, is scoring 12 points a game and shooting 65% from the floor.
Tennessee has allowed only five of 22 opponents to score 70 points (Cincinnati, LSU, Georgia, Kansas and Mississippi State), and the Vols rank among the top 30 nationally in both scoring defense (20th, 61.5 ppg) and field-goal percentage defense (27th, .389).
Kentucky will counter with what can be versatile scoring combinations. The Wildcats have four players averaging in double figures and a top 30 offense in the country.
Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley are leading the team with 14.6 points a game each. Quickley is one of the best free-throw shooters in the country (98-of-106 for 92.5%). Tyrese Maxey is next at 13.4 points and Ashton Hagans is scoring 12.5 points a game and dishing out seven assists a game.
Calipari wants both Quickley and Hagans to be more efficient getting to the free-throw line. Hagans is 97-of-119 for 81.5% from the line.
“I told him and Ashton (Hagans), the way you guys make free throws, ball fake and get fouled,” Calipari said. “Not ball fake and throw your body into them. Drive to the basket, he goes up right through and gets free throws. I mean, if you can shoot free throws like that, get fouled. Figure out, how do I get fouled?”
