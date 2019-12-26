Hightower pondering offers

The big back from Madisonville North Hopkins, Jeriah Hightower, is trying to rush his way into college football. With his high school stats set in stone, it's just the waiting game and decision making time for the senior up until he graduates in May.
"Recruiting is a long process," Hightower said. 'There's still a lot of decisions I have to make. I have to find a place where I'll be happy, my friends and family will be happy and where my coaches will be happy."
North's head coach Jay Burgett has been helping Hightower with the process along with the other seniors that were on the football team this year. The class of 2020 helped lead North to their best season in nearly 50 years, making it to the semistate round of the KHSAA Class 4A playoffs. Hightower finished with over 3,000 yards on the ground this season.
"I have some connections and relationships with college coaches," Burgett said. "We're pushing all of our athletes to continue their athletic and academic careers in college. Just last week, we had six NAIA programs talking to our players. We've gained a lot of notoriety and respect this past season making it to semistate, and our program speaks for itself."
Earlier this year, Hightower received offers from Illinois State and the University of Tennessee Martin. In the past week, the senior received offers from Eastern Kentucky University, where his Maroons' teammate Marquise Parker will go to school next fall. Murray State has also extended an offer. In addition, Hightower has gone on official visits to major college programs such as the University of Louisville.
Hightower finished his 2019 campaign with 3,001 total rushing yards, averaging 214.4 yards per game and ran into the endzone 33 times. He also had 81 receiving yards for the year on six catches.
"My stats do come up in conversations with coaches," Hightower said. "But they mainly want to see how you are as a person and as a student going into their program."
Burgett not only knows Hightower as a football player but also as a student in the classroom.
"He gets it done in the classroom," Burgett said. "He does what's needed and you hardly ever see him without a smile on his face. The college coaches will also like his work ethic both on and off the field. He'll get up early in the morning and lift before going to class. When we hit our playoff run, he was a leader for us and played hard on every down. I think that will translate well for him going into college."
With the high school football season done and over with and college football bowls are in full swing this holiday season, some may say that college programs are noticing Hightower late in the game, but Hightower still has high hopes for his future.
"I think it's great that I'm finally getting some attention from recruiters," Hightower said. "Any amount of winning helps because they want players who know how to win, and I think our playoff run definitely helped in that aspect."
Burgett has assured his players and their families about the recruiting process.
"It is frustrating sometimes," Burgett said. "I feel that some of my players are getting slept on, but I've told them to be patient, and I've told their parents to be patient with the process. The boys have done everything they need to do in order to get to the next level."
Hightower will be making his decision on a suitable program for him in the coming months. After he starts school next fall, he plans to major in computer engineering.
