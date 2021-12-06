Madisonville traveled north of the border on Saturday to take part in the fourth annual United Fidelity Bank River City Showcase at the University of Southern Indiana’s Screaming Eagles Arena. Unfortunately they encountered the Knights of Castle High School, who proved to be something of a sleeping giant in the River City’s biggest showcase of local basketball talent and handed the Maroons their first loss of the young season.
The Maroons looked strong in the first quarter, jumping out to a double digit lead early and eventually leading 31-23 at the end of the period. Zach Tow would lead Madisonville in the quarter with nine, while Kale Gaither would contribute seven, Landon Cline scored six, Nyeem Peyton put up five and Aston Gaines posted four.
Despite such a high scoring opening quarter, the teams would shift gears going into the second, with a lone three-pointer from Castle’s Brayden Bishop being the only score recorded. That sent the Maroons into the half with a 31-26 lead.
Castle would rally at the start of the second half, outscoring Madisonville 18-13 to tie the game at 44 going into the final box.
The Knights would outscore the Maroons 19-10 in the final period to take a 62-54 win over Madisonville, giving them their first loss of the season.
Senior Kale Gaither led the Maroons in scoring on the night recording 17 points. Tow scored 13 in the contest, with Gaines adding nine, Cline scoring six, Peyton scoring five and Daye Frazier getting on the board with four.
So far this season, three Maroons are averaging double digits in scoring per game. Gaither has posted a total of 59 points to average 19.6 PPG through the first three, with Gaines (11.3) and Tow (11.0) following along behind.
The Maroons hope to rebound tonight as they host Christian County at 7:30 p.m. The Colonels come into the game sitting at 1-1 on the season, with a loss to Muhlenberg County in their season opener.
