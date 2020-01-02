Boys BasketballApollo 75, Dawson Springs 45
Dawson's losing skid extends to four games as they lost by 30 to Apollo up in Owensboro on Monday night.
The Eagles notched their first win of the season as the Panthers will enter the new year 3-7 so far.
Dawson will host Evansville Christian School on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
