Storm looking to improve in 2019

The Hopkins Central Storm wasted little time hitting the football field as the KHSAA dead period officially ended this week. Returning several experienced players, the team is also welcoming many new faces as training camp begins.
"We gave them a little bit longer dead period," head coach Stephen Wood said. "We gave them a month off instead of the required two weeks. Before the break I gave them some workouts that they could do on their own, but they were optional."
When the team got back together, the coaches immediately tested their conditioning with bench presses, 40-yard dash on the field and a mile run on the track.
"The first thing we'll do is get them acclimated to the heat," Wood said. "After that, we'll establish an approach and get ready for the season to start in mid-August."
The Storm will have a new face at quarterback as Adrian Stringer will be calling the plays entering his junior season.
"I think the offense will be pretty good this year," Stringer said. "We have a lot of good receivers coming back. Next year will probably be tougher,
but I'm excited for this season."
Central hopes to make an improvement this season as the team is coming off a 3-7 campaign in 2018.
"We're going to shock a lot of people," Blasin Moore said. "We have a lot of seniors coming in so we should be pretty good. I'm excited; I'm ready to go."
"I pretty much have every team circled on the schedule," Stringer said. "I'm really looking forward to playing Madisonville North Hopkins. It's always exciting whenever we play North."
To prepare for the upcoming season, the team will be playing 7-on-7 games in practice as well as against other teams.
"Right now we have two 7-on-7 scrimmages scheduled," Wood said. "We have one in Owensboro this Saturday and another one next weekend. We might add some more against other teams as the summer goes on."
Central will also have a scrimmage against Ohio County before their season opener at Webster County on August 23.
