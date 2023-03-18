If you have been reading The Messenger this week, you have noticed our local high school teams have started playing spring sports.

Let me first of all say before you read this column, I am not criticizing baseball, softball, track, or tennis coaches. They operate under the rules of the state governing agency, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA).

Any coaches who have given their time in the weather we have had this past week deserves some type of award, not criticism. My opinions and thoughts on scheduling are not directed toward the coaching staffs but are directed overall regarding the state guidelines on when teams can be playing.

Having seen unreasonably cold temperatures this past week begs the question do we need to be starting spring sports this early? In order to understand this issue let’s look at some of the major factors causing this problem.

STARTING OF THE SEASON

We blame many things in this country on covid but the increase in early scheduling is in part due to covid. Teams lost their 2020 season and coming out of that experience there was pressure in 2021 to make sure they got all of their spring activities in.

In the case of baseball and softball this meant 36 games. Another factor was the decision to eliminate the semi-State. They are now taking all 16 Regions to the State Tournament. This is a good thing and the fact that it is two weeks long is not bad.

However the effect of doing this is the Regional Tournament for softball and baseball has been moved up to the week before Memorial Day. This means if you are a team playing in the post-season, you have a potentially long season in some nice weather.

However for the majority of the teams who are not going far in the post-season, it effectively means an end of the softball and baseball season by mid-May.

SPRING WEATHER

To say that spring weather is unpredictable is an understatement. As a former baseball player myself, I remember playing in some cold weather.

However spring weather is certainly more unpredictable than the fall sports experience in golf, football, soccer and cross country.

Additionally a football game or soccer game can be played in wet conditions better than a softball or baseball game, a track meet, or a tennis match which is extremely dangerous for athletes to play in wet conditions.

NUMBER OF GAMES

The real culprit that may be causing this problem is the number of games that the KHSAA allows spring sports to play. Take baseball and softball for example. They play 36 games which basically means you have eight weeks to play 36 games.

The argument of the KHSAA is you don’t have to play the games. However, let any coach try to do that and they will be criticized for not keeping with some other school who is playing the full 36 games.

To play 36 games is not only bad for the players but is not great academically. Call me old fashioned but athletes need time to study and don’t need to be out on the road every night. For comparison, in softball and baseball Kentucky has 36 games whereas in Indiana you can play 28 games with no tournament or if you want to play in one tournament, you are allowed 26 games plus the tournament.

SPRING ACTIVITIES

Another culprit that spring sports has that you don’t see with fall or winter sports is what I consider to be the crucial educational components that are part of every high school student’s experience. I am talking about events such as prom, senior trip, awards day, baccalaureate and graduation.

I know some coaches would take the position you have to make a decision on which is more important. However at the end of the day those events are extremely important in any student’s life whether they are in athletics or not and the coaches of spring sports have to be cognizant of these events and try to schedule around them.

These “senior events” put pressure on coaches to schedule or play games in extremely cold or poor conditions early in the season.

SOLUTIONS

The first and simple solution is don’t start the season until the last week of March. We don’t need to make young people chose over other sports and what we are doing now makes it difficult if they want to play basketball and a spring sport.

The second solution is reduce the number of games. In baseball particularly, having to pitch in this cold weather is not good on a young person’s arms.