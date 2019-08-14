Hopkins County Central hosted their first home golf match at Madisonville Country Club on Monday as the 2019 season is already underway with four events completed entering Tuesday. Trae Barber has been leading the charge so far shooting 39 over nine holes in Monday's win over Hopkinsville and Union County and carded an 18-hole score of 85 at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational last Saturday.
Overall, the Storm shot 353 on Saturday, losing to first place Marshall County who scored 290. Central bounced back on Monday with a combined team win of 170. Barber was two strokes behind medalist James Folz from Hopkinsville, who carded a one-over par 37.
"I'm looking for Trae to show some leadership this year," Central head coach Blake Nelson said. "He's been to the state tournament, and he knows what it takes to get there."
Barber spent the summer preparing for the season by playing in events such as the Go Junior Golf Series and the Eli Barron Invitational.
"I played in the summer tournaments just to keep it going instead of sitting around and doing nothing," Barber said. "You can't just stop playing golf. It's an everyday, every week kind of sport."
Although it's early in the season, the Storm has already had a setback in their roster with senior Zack Stanley going down
See Central/Page B2
with an injury. Fellow seniors Barber and Gabe Edwards -- in the one and three spots, respectively -- will fill in the leadership roles for the Storm.
"I'm kind of nervous going into my senior season," Barber said. "I want to really do good this year and help out the team the best that I can. Hopefully, as a team we can make something happen at the regional tournament."
"Now that we have some of the younger kids playing varsity, Trae and I need to set an example," Edwards said. "Just keep calm and make sure that they're okay, and we'll be fine."
Edwards shot 88 on Saturday at Paducah and struggled a little on Monday, carding a 45.
Central will take on Christian County Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course in Hopkinsville. The match was rescheduled from Tuesday night due to heat.
