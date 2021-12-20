After a 5-1 start to the season, like other teams in Hopkins County, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons found themselves sidelines by the Dec. 10 tornado. That break came to an end on Saturday when they traveled to Dixon to face the 4-1 Webster County Trojans.

At some point in the late stages of the game, Kale Gaither decided it was time to put the game away.

The Trojans controlled a fast paced opening quarter after drawing first blood on a free throw by Marcus Austin 90 seconds into the period to take a 1-0 lead. But the Maroons answered right back as Landon Cline would sink one from outside to to put Madisonville ahead 3-1. The lead was short lived, however, as a pair of back-to-back threes from Webster’s Trevor Baker and Aaron Harmon would put the Trojans back on top 7-3. They would then go on a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 13-6 before Kale Gaither would put up a shot from the half court circle that would help swing momentum back in Madisonville’s directions. Gaither would come through again with just 3.2 seconds on the clock by grabbing a steal on the Webster County end of the court and managing to drop in a lay-up at the buzzer to tie the game at 17-17 after just eight minutes of play.

In the second box, it was the Maroons turn to control the game. They grabbed the lead several times in the period, only to have the Trojans tie the score a few seconds later, before finally taking a 26-23 lead on another three from Cline with 4:47 left in the half. Madisonville would lead by as much as four points in the quarter, but Webster County never let the game get away from them. The Trojans battled back in the last 90 seconds of the quarter to tie the game. The two teams would head to the locker room at 33-33.

Webster County went on a 11-2 run to open the second half, jumping out to a 44-35 lead, which they would hold through most of the quarter. But the Maroons weren’t done. Slowly and methodically they whittled away at the Trojans’ lead, getting within one with 1.9 left in the third quarter, when they would pick up a foul and jump ahead 49-48 to head into the fourth period.

Madisonville controlled the final quarter, outscoring Webster County 28-16 in the highest scoring quarter of the night. Gaither scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the final period to lead the Maroons to their fifth victory of the season.

Zack Tow (16), Ashton Gaines (14) and Landone Cline (10) would each score in double digits on the night, with Danye Fraiser adding seven while Javian Martin and Destin Cheirs would each score a pair.

The win was North’s fourth consecutive over Webster County. The two teams will face off Jan. 28 at MNHHS at 7:30 pm.

On Monday night the Maroons opened their annual Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic when they hosted Louisville’s Butler High School. The Bears handed the Maroons a surprising 68-65 upset on their home court.

Madisonville took the lead early, outscoring Butler 21-19 on the back of Gaines, who put up 10 points in the period. But in the second, the Bears would put up 21 points, while allowing only eight from the Maroons to take a 40-31 lead into the locker room.

The Maroons would battle back in the second half, outscoring the Bears 17-14 in the third and 19-14 in the fourth, but still came up short, falling 68-65 for just their second loss of the season.

Gaines led Madisonville in scoring with 24, while Gaither’s 19 points made just the second time this season he has failed to break 20. Cheirs posted six. Cline and Tow each had five points. Martin scored four. Jajuan McAdoo wrapped up the Maroons’ effort with two.

Madisonville is scheduled to face John Hardin tonight at 6:15 p.m.