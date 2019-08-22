With most of the fall sports already underway, the football season will officially be kicking off Friday when the Hopkins County Central Storm go on the road to Webster County to open the new campaign. The Storm have been grinding in the heat this week to prepare for the Trojans.
"We watched Webster play Barren County on film," Central head coach Stephen Wood said. "They've won both their scrimmages and improved from last year. They run some similar formations to us and similar defense to us, so it should be a pretty good matchup."
Webster won 7-6 in their scrimmage against Barren County on Aug. 16 and won 20-7 over Fort Campbell the week prior.
The Trojans went 1-10 a year ago, including a 20-12 loss to Central in the season opener.
Judging from the film, Wood said Webster looks like they'll be more of a passing team, making the Storm defense work on their pass coverage this week in practices, but they won't ignore the Trojan running game.
"They'll throw screens and try to get the ball down the field," Wood said. "But when they do run, they'll have a powerful back running it."
"From what I've seen on the film, they like to throw a lot of screens," senior linebacker Dreyton Grimes said. "So far this week in practice, we've prepared for what we've seen on film."
Grimes did not play in the scrimmage last week, but he will be on the active roster for Friday night's game.
On the other side of the ball, the game will mark the first official start at quarterback for junior Adrian Stringer at the high school level. He got a taste of what it's like to be a starting QB last Friday in Central's three-team scrimmage against Caldwell County and Ohio County.
"In the first 10-minute session against Ohio County's defense on Friday, you could tell that he looked a little shakey," Wood said. "I told him afterwards that we've been working him at quarterback in practice for two years, and it didn't cross my mind that it was his first start. All things considered, he did better after he calmed down during the second 10-minute session against Caldwell County."
Stringer says he'll be ready.
"Last Friday was a wake up call," Stinger said. "I never started at quarterback in the high school level so it's different, but I'm getting used to it. Going against Webster, I think I'll be fine and ready to go."
Along with getting adjusted to being a starter, Stringer is still getting his eye and timing down for the start of the season.
"The way our line held last Friday and the way Webster was blitzing Barren County in their scrimmage, I think they'll be bringing the blitz to us a lot," Stringer said. "I'll probably have to scramble a lot and step up in the pocket to find a target."
Central will kickoff against the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Friday.
