The Union County Braves came into Don Parson Gym in Madisonville last night like they had something to prove, taking the lead early against the Maroons and holding onto it...at least for most of the first 7:30 of play. The Maroons were trailing 15-13 when Lajuan McAdoo put up a jumper from three point land that gave Madisonville the lead and changed the dynamic of the game. They ended the first quarter up 16-15,
In the second period, the Maroons outscored the Braves 22-12 to take a 38-27 lead into the locker room.
Union County attempted a rally in the third quarter, claw away at Madisonville’s lead. The Braves put up 21 to the Maroons’ 12 to come within a basket as the two Region 2 rivals headed into the fourth quarter with Madisonville’s lead cut to 50-48.
In the final box, Madisonville attempted to end things early and more or less did just that. The Maroons pulled out to a 13 point lead and held on to take the win at 74-61, outscoring the Braves 24-13 in the final quarter.
Kale Gaither led the way for the Maroons with 29, with Zach Tow also turning in a big performance with 22 and McAdoo recording 10. Gaines had seven, Destin Chiers, Landon Cline and Quintin Rodgers had two each.
The Maroons improve to 11-4 on the season with that win. On Friday they will travel south the Hopkinsville. That game will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
The Lady Maroons claimed a 74-41 win over Trigg County on Monday night, with results not posting until after press time. Camryn LaGrange led Madisonville in scoring, putting up 18 points. Emilee Hallum and Destiny Whitsell each scored 16, with Amari Lovan adding 11.
Madisonville improved to 11-2 with that win.
