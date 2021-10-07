Madisonville North Hopkins fell a couple spots short of their goal as they finished the season with a fourth place finish in the KHSAA State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
Senior Kaitlyn Zieba was still able to get into the top 20 with a tie for 18th as she had a two-day total of +16 while her classmate Kat Weir finished her final high school golf tournament +18 in a tie for 22nd.
Karra Tucker also secured a spot in the top 30 at tie for 25th at +19 and Sydney Browning was the last counted score at +45.
Overall, North shot +98 as a team while Marshall County ran away with the championship at +38. Bullitt East’s Macie Brown won the individual title with a two-day score of -3 as she was the only golfer to shoot under par for the tournament.
