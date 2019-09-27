The No. 3 Madisonville Maroons are off to a 5-0 start to their 2019 season, and it's drawing the attention of most everyone in the commonwealth.
The offense is averaging over 40 points a game, creating 2,228 total yards through five games and getting amazing efforts from several skill players across the board.
Jeriah Hightower is proving to be a human highlight reel, rushing for 1,163 and 14 scores so far -- putting him atop the KHSAA rushing stats and fifth nationa,l according to Maxpreps. Quarterback Hayden Reynolds has also brought the passing game to life this year, producing 667 yards with 10 touchdowns already, while Deljuan Johnson has burst onto the scene -- producing 455 receiving yards with eight scores.
Those mentioned above have garnered the brunt of the headlines thus far, but the offensive explosion wouldn't be possible without five names that rarely get a mention -- the offensive line.
"Without those guys, there would be no numbers and there would no offense," said Hightower. "They are the most important part of our offense, and they don't get the credit they deserve."
The offensive line unit this year is made up of seniors across the board, and it's giving the Maroons a huge advantage at the line of scrimmage week-in and week-out.
"It starts with us and end with us, or at least that's how we like to put it," said four-year starting tackle Jordan Vaughn. "How we play dictates the game. If we are playing like we want to win, we are going win."
Vaughn and Blake Moody are the tackles, with Willie Posey and Jonathan Yates playing at guard and Nathan Kelley starting at center.
"We got a lot veterans in that line," said North head
coach Jay Burgett. "You are talking about 280, 280, 280, 300 and 300 pounds. That's over 1,200 pounds of beef we have on the line with 220 pounds at running back and 200 pounds at quarterback behind them. It allows us to be multi-dimensiona,l but when we want to, we can ground and pound with the best of them."
What makes the line gel so well is their relationship off the field. Playing together for years, the line knows each others tendencies and how to play with each other at a high level.
"Really, what makes them special is they have played together for such a long time,"said offensive line coach Chris Price. "They are best friends off the field, and that has carried into their high school career. They are just good kids; they love each other; they hang out with each other. They are actually real friends, and it shows up on the field."
The guys on the line express that same feeling.
"We are just tight. We are all seniors, and the entire line grew up together," said Kelley. "The five of us have been together since we were knee-high, so it's just easy for us to come together on Fridays "
They feel their togetherness give them an advantage in between plays.
"We just trust other playing together for so long," said Moody. "Since we are such good buds outside of football, when we get on the field, we know each others tendencies. If someone is struggling, we all help them through that."
"We've been playing the past few years together, so it's just the team chemistry," said Vaughn. "But first we have a heck of an offensive line coach, who pushes us everyday to get keep getting better."
Coach Price was an offensive line man himself, earning All-American honors during his playing years at Western Kentucky University where he was a part of the 2002 NCAA Division I-AA championship squad and was inducted into the WKU hall of fame in 2014 for his play. Now he shares his wisdom with the Maroons' linemen and leads them on Friday nights.
"They are a close-knit group, and more importantly, they care," said Price. "They understand that one of their mistakes can cause someone's health."
The o-line also brings a level a aggressiveness that most teams aren't accustomed to seeing. With Vaughn, Moody and Posey all working double-duty on the defensive side, they bring a level of intensity that most teams don't see coming.
"They bring over the defensive mentality to the offensive side of the ball," said Price. "That aggressiveness allow them to have success,"
Being an offensive line men is not usually associated with joy. When people think of football they think of touchdown runs or throws and scoring celebration. Yet despite the lake of glamour, the guys find real happiness on their position.
"We just love it when we are blocking and create the gap for Jeriah to cut right off us to score a touchdown," said Kelley. "Whenever we are going to mash somebody, we are sharing looks. Our best thrill for us is when we go head-to-head with somebody and just dominate the other guy."
Kelley isn't alone with his thinking.
"Nothing beats the feeling you get, when you just dominate someone and you have taken their will," said Moody. "That you can do whatever you want with them out there.".
While other need the ball on their hands to feel a part of the team, the Maroons lineman know their importance to the system.
"We don't get a lot of glory -- you always see the skill players get the attention, but at the end of the night the glory is getting the win at the end," said Vaughn. "And knowing that we did our job to put the points on the board."
Coach Burgett loves the mentality.
"Offensive linemen are a different breed that understand the true brotherhood that not only football brings but hard work gives," said Burgett."When you work side-by-side with somebody, you gain a level a respect for them and a level of respect for their trade that they are asked to do.They are physical but very athletic, and I'm happy with the attitude they bring in to this team each week."
