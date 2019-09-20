Madisonville North Hopkins had a huge game offensively as the Maroons beat Webster County 9-0 Thursday night.
Seth Daniel started in goal on Thursday for North as the Maroons' normal keeper Alex Brooks will be sidelined until next week. Brooks was injured during the first half of Tuesday night's match against Daviess County. Before Thursday's match, North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said that Brooks will not play for the rest of this week for precautionary reasons. Agisilaou also confirmed that Brooks didn't suffer a concussion on Tuesday night.
Kael Knight got the scoring started for North as they went up 1-0 early in the first half. The goal came off of a deflection from a Webster defender who accidentally kicked it into his own net instead of going out of bounds.
Daniel kept his shutout alive early with two big stops shortly after Knight's goal to keep it at 1-0. Tate Young added on to the North lead with a goal right in front of the net to make it 2-0. Dalton Daves got the assist on Young's goal.
Daves had a huge night offensively as he scored two goals within a couple minutes of each other to make it 4-0 North. Noah Jimenez extended the lead with header in front of the goal on a corner kick to make it 5-0 North. Daves almost completed a hat trick in the first half, beating the Webster keeper to give himself a wide open net, but he just missed it wide right.
Knight scored his second goal of the match in the winding minutes of the first half as the Maroons went into halftime with a 6-0 lead.
North picked up right where they left off in the second half as Jack Dodds scored to make it 7-0 Maroons in the opening minutes of play. Jacob Ashley was credited with the assist on Dodds' goal.
Logan Rainwater almost scored with a header with 25 minutes on the clock, but the Trojans' keeper was there to keep the match at 7-0.
Jeshua DeLeon added to their lead 15 minutes remaining in the match to make the score 8-0 Maroons. Simen Lind was credited with the assist. North needed two more goals and Daniel to be perfect in net to end the match early via the 10-goal mercy rule. The Maroon defense kept the ball away from their own goal as much as possible to help out their keeper.
Rainwater again had a great chance to score, but shot it over the crossbar to keep it at 8-0. Luke McElroy scored the ninth goal for North, bringing them to within one of ending it early. Rainwater was robbed twice as the Webster keeper made the save on his first shot, but Rainwater hit the left post on the rebound that would've secured the win for North.
With the 9-0 win, North's record improves to 8-3-1 going into the Donley Classic this weekend hosted by North.
