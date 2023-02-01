Backed against the wall and in desperate need of victories over the final 10 games, Kentucky overcame injury and adversity to record a 75-66 win at Ole Miss on Tuesday.

The victory improves Kentucky to 15-7 on the season, 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss falls to 9-13, 1-8 in league play.

“It was a good win, a road win,” UK coach John Caliapri told the UK Radio Network. “They had Tennessee beat, right there with Arkansas. They’re in every game, just like they were this game. But I believe in them. It was a good game for us.”

It was an odd night from the beginning as a predicted ice storm kept many fans away from the Pavilion at Ole Miss. It created a stagnant atmosphere and forced UK to generate its own energy.

That situation was compounded by the fact starting point guard Cason Wallace missed the game with a bruised knee, which forced Sahvir Wheeler cack into the starting lineup. But even Wheeler missed part of the first half with his own ankle injury. He dismissed as a minor sprain.

It was Wheeler’s first start since he losing his job following Kentucky’s win at Tennessee. He missed the game due to a shoulder injury.

“It happened organically, he got hurt,” Calipari said. “Then he was coming off the bench and he dealt with it. That’s not easy.”

Wheeler dismissed it all.

“My game doesn’t change whether I’m starting or coming off the bench. You have to know the impact you have,” Wheeler said. “With Cason down, it was next man up. Part of playing at Kentucky is being selfless.”

Missing Wallace and Wheeler’s tweaked ankle in the first half put Kentucky in need of a hero and in rode Antonio Reeves. He scored 27 points and made 6-of-7 shots from 3-point range.

“He’s was on fire,” Wheeler said. “That’s the Antonio we saw in the highlights, the one was saw during the summer. He made some big shots and he was aggressive. He is gaining confidence and we’re going to need him to keep doing that.”

It was the sixth time Reeves has been UK’s leading scorer despite coming off the bench. It begs the question of whether Calipari might move him to the starting lineup?

“I don’t think it matters,” the coach said. “What’s the difference if you play 30 minutes starting or not starting? What he does is he can go get baskets.”

Reeves was joined in double figures by Jacob Toppin with 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe with 14 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double. Wheeler had nine assists versus one turnover after being called to come off the bench the last few games.

Ole Miss was led by Amaree Abram, who scored 17 points. He was joined in double figures by TJ Caldwell with 12 and Jayveous McKinnis with 10.

Down two point guards late in the first half, UK struggled in the final four minutes as Ole Miss rallied to tie the game at 32-32 at intermission. But Kentucky came out firing in the second half as Reeves scored eight points within the first five minutes to put Kentucky on top by six. That lead grew to 11 with 8:55 to play after a steal and transition dunk from Tshiebwe.

Ole Miss, however, would not go away quietly as Abram hit a pair of 3s to cut the UK lead back to seven. But that’s when Reeves rose again, scoring five straight points to put the Cats back up by double digits and securing the win.

As a team, Kentucky shot 48%, including 50% from 3-point range on 6-of-12. All six were made by Reeves. UK won the rebounding battle 33-29 and recorded 17 assists vs. nine turnovers.

Toppin added four assists to his 18 points, while Chris Livingston grabbed seven rebounds, second to Tshiebwe’s 11 boards.

The win gives UK its fifth victory in its last six games, and its one they’ll be able to savor a bit longer. The ice storm forced UK to stay a second night in Oxford with a return flight scheduled for Wednesday.