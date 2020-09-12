Christian County outscored Madisonville 16-0 in the second half to secure a 28-20 come-from-behind victory in both teams’ season opener Friday night at Maroon Stadium.
The Colonels had the ball first and methodically marched down the behind the running of running back L’Ray Coleman. The young Maroons defense didn’t have an answer early for Christian County’s ground game, which resulted in a Colonel touchdown at the 5:48 mark of the first quarter.
A missed extra point made it 6-0. The Maroons offense took the field for the first time on the season, and in spite of the lack of normal preparation for the season, the Maroons initially looked like a well oiled machine.
The bulk of the Maroons offense was generated by running back LaJuan McAdoo, who had several big gains during the Maroons’ first possession. Madisonville roared right back to go ahead 7-6 on the extra point by kicker Jacob Clauss.
After holding the Colonels on their next possession, the Maroons took over after a botched punt attempt by the Colonels. Once again, McAdoo produced several long gains behind the Maroons’ offensive line, which was pushing the Colonels off the ball.
McAdoo punched it in for a touchdown and the Maroons went ahead 14-6. Christian County took the kickoff and quickly marched down field behind the running of Coleman.
The Maroons defense stiffened and when Colonel quarterback Donta Abren went back to pass, the Maroons’ defense had their receivers covered. Abren tucked the ball and ran 34-yards for the score. The Colonels, however, couldn’t convert the extra point and the Maroons held a 14-12 lead.
The Maroons’ next possession was a thing of beauty, even though it didn’t result in any points. After moving the ball to midfield, Maroon sophomore quarterback Wyatt Coleman made a 30-plus yard pass, which McAdoo caught with one hand over his shoulder.
The Colonels’ defense tightened up and the Maroons were left without a score. Christian County’s offense took over and were moving down the field when a Colonel receiver fumbled after making a catch. The Maroons’ offense moved down the field once again behind McAdoo’s strong running and receiving. At the 1:38 mark in the 2nd quarter, Coleman punched it across the goal line to make the score 20-12.
After an exceptional first half, the Maroons looked poised for a victory. A very young Maroons team, with little preparation due to COVID restrictions, made minimal mistakes and managed to put 20 points on the board.
But the Colonels had a different game plan in the second half as they managed to shutout the Maroons and pullout the victory.
Madisonville will be on the road at Ballard Memorial next Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
