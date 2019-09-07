Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central 2, Muhlenberg County 0: Chase Garrett was solid in goal for the Storm as he stopped five shots for a shutout. Carlos Sifuentes scored his fourth goal of the season and Jesus Gallegos picked up his second goal of the year. Both goals went unassisted.
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Evansville Harrison 1: Tanner Ray scored twice for North, bringing his season total to three goals. Simen Lind also found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season. Lind, JJ Brown and Dalton Daves recorded assists in the match. Alex Brooks stopped five shots and allowed one goal in the net for the Maroons.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 4, Marshall County 1: Kylee Coyle, Kensley Zieba, Camryn LaGrange and Emma Peyton all scored for the Lady Maroons. All four players and Olivia Burris recorded assists as well in the match. Kara Franklin made three saves and allowed one goal as North's goalkeeper.
Volleyball
Ohio County 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: North couldn't keep up as the Lady Maroons got swept by Ohio County in three sets. The Lady Eagles took set one 25-18 and set two 25-21. North was able to force extra points in the third set, but Ohio County sealed the win 26-24.
Caldwell County 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central struggled against Caldwell on Thursday night. The Lady Tigers took care of Central in three sets (25-6, 25-10, 25-10)
Boys Golf
Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County: Jackson Hill was named the medalist for the match, shooting a one-under 35. Seventh grader Ben Dickerson carded a 42 in the match.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.