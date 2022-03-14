The future of archery in Hopkins County Schools is looking bright, especially after this weekend where some of the county’s younger archers came out on top of the Kentucky National Archery in Schools (NASP) State Tournament. Those included an individual state title by West Hopkins’ Cooper Winstead in the elementary division, and a third place finish in the middle school ranks by James Madison’s Riley Peyton.
West Hopkins Elementary School finished 52 of 99 schools in the elementary school division of the state tournament. The Cardinals’ team score of 2,492 came up just short of the 2,499 needed to qualify as a team for the NASP National Tournament in May, but fourth grader Cooper Winstead punched his own ticket to the national tournament by shooting a 280 with 17 tens. That placed in first in the elementary boys division, and 159 out of 4,628 boys between fourth grade and twelfth grade.
West Hopkins was the only local elementary school to compete at state.
In the middle school rankings, James Madison Middle School eight grader Riley Peyton stole the show, shooting a 290 with 21 tens to finish third in the middle school individual standings. He was 2nd in eighth grade boys and 22 overall of 4,628 boys.
JMMS finished 30th out of 156 middle school teams in the tournament, but shot a team score of 3,121 which qualifies them for the National Tournament in May. Browning Springs Middle School was 52 with a 3,057, also qualifying to advance. South Hopkins Middle School shot a 2,920 to finish 108 and West Hopkins Middle School shot a 2,602 to finish 150. Both missed the 2,999 needed to move to the national tournament.
Madisonville-North Hopkins moves on to the national tournament after finishing 28 in the state shoot with a team score of 3,278. They were led by freshman Jadin Lile who shot a 283 with 17 tens.
Hopkins County Central also qualified to advance to the National Tournament, turning in a team score of 3,117 to finish 94th out of 151 high school teams. They were led by Cheyenne Satterfield who shot a 269 with 12 tens.
