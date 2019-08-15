North 10, Fort Campbell 0: The Madisonville North Hopkins High School boys soccer team put on a show Tuesday night, picking up a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Fort Campbell at home.
The first goal went in after two minutes of play, and the Maroons never stopped. Both Jeshua DeLeon and Simen Lind ended up with hat tricks on the night, while Zachary Brown scored two with two assists and Noah Jimenez and JJ Brown each got one goal in to round out the scoring.
North has been practicing unselfish play throughout the summer and the results came to fruition versus the Eagles.
"I told them as long as we play unselfish, we are going to score goals no matter the opponent," said North head coach Christakis Agisilaou. "We did it tonight. Of the 10 goals, eight were assisted and several guys scored. That's how we want to play."
The ball movement coupled with a deep rotation of players has brought a fun atmosphere to the team.
"I think you have to enjoy what you are doing, enjoy the moment, give your best for the team and everyone is doing that right now," said DeLeon. "It's fun out here."
Coach Agisilaou expects the good times to be a frequent thing this year.
"It's gonna be a fun year. We have a good group of guys with a lot of leadership, and a lot of guys that make my job easier," he said. "They know how to play; they love the game. It is a tight group, and you can just tell by watching them play."
Throughout the game, despite already having a hefty lead, the team was still encouraging each other on chances, looking to keep scoring until the job was done and the final whistle was blown, said Agisilaou.
"We have to play with our heart, and we are doing that," said DeLeon.
Agisilaou was happy with the killer mentality on the night in fear they were looking at bigger matches ahead.
"High school kids especially are always looking forward, and we are playing Henderson County this week in our biggest game of the year. Honestly, I was scared. I didn't want them
See North/Page B2
looking past this Fort Campbell team," he said. "And the guys did a great job of that tonight. They got the job done, and now we can start looking at the next game. We have to take everything one game at a time."
On goal, Alex Brooks continued to be perfect stopping the three shots sent his direction, while getting his second clean sheet in as many games.
The win pushes North 2-0 on the season with a combined score tally of 14-0.
Girls Soccer
Central 3, Lyon County 2: The Lady Storm edged out a 3-2 win over Lyon County to kick off their 2019 campaign on the road Tuesday night. Katelyn Cavanaugh was the stand out performer scoring two goals and providing the assist on the third. Lily Melton was the other scorer for Central while Kire Peyton finished with 18 saves on the night.
Greenwood 6, North 1: The Madisonville North Hopkins high school soccer team got off on the wrong foot Tuesday night, losing their season opener 6-1 at Greenwood. Abigail Center finished off a Kensley Zieba pass for the only North goal on a night the Lady Gators didn't let off. Despite the 12 saves by Kara Franklin in the North's goal, six shots for Greenwood still went in.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.