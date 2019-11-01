The Maroons have everything on the line Friday night
A win versus Mayfield (8-1) on senior night could give North the regular season district championship for a second consecutive season and earn the team a top seed heading into the postseason play next week.
"We know it's probably the biggest game of the year, and it's our senior night. We know we are going to have our crowd," said senior leader Nick Grant. "We just have to go out there and show out for the crowd."
While the Maroons have a guaranteed place in the playoff, the players are still focused and motivated to come out with a win and add another accomplishment to the resume.
"Friday is a game to make sure we secure the district," said star running back Jeriah Hightower. "It's senior night, and we want to make sure we go out with a win."
North is currently sitting in a three-way tie with Logan County and Hopkinsville at the top of the District 1 standings. Each team has one win and lose against each other, with the Maroons losing 26-24 to Logan County and beating Hopkinsville 20-18, while the Tigers beat the Cougars 21-6 in their matchup.
"We are in one of the top districts in the state with three teams in the top 10," said Hightower. "It'll be a big milestone for us because for a long time it was hard for us to win, so winning district two years in a row is something we want to check off our list."
Standing in the way are the Mayfield Cardinals, a historically-rich football team that sits fourth in the nation in all-time wins and is the alma mater of North's head coach Jay Burgett.
"Everybody is ready, we've been waiting for this since freshman year," said senior linebacker Krey Cunningham."We've been waiting to play them since freshman year. The game is hyped, and we are ready to go. We are all ready to play."
North didn't need extra motivation for this game with so much already up for grabs, but the opponent adds a little flair to an already big contest.
"We also just want to beat Mayfield just cause all the tradition they have, and it would be a big win heading into the playoffs," said Hightower.
Friday's game will be the last regular-season outing for a class of 20 seniors that have turned the program around.
"It's a brotherhood really," said Cunningham. "We've been building this team since we were younger; we've been working together since we were knee-high. We have built that chemistry, we know each other out there on the field, and it really helps."
The results on the field speak volumes.
For this class, they started with a 4-7 record back in 2016 during their freshman year, and they have slowly built up the wins from there. The Maroons would continue improving their record on a yearly bases, going 7-5 in 2017, 10-3 last year and are currently sitting at 8-1 this season.
"It's a special group, they have been together for a long time. A lot of them played together when they were younger, and guys have continued joining the group throughout their high school campaigns," said Burgett. "This school is going to miss them when they are gone."
This senior class is a historic group for North, and they want to make sure they end it on a high note on senior night.
"We all have faith in each other, and we all know this is what we've been building for," said Grant. "So we really want to win this one and have a great win going into the playoffs."
An advantage the Maroons will be carrying into Friday's match is rest. The Maroons last played two weeks ago, beating Calloway County 58-21 on the road.
"The advantages of late-season bye week are big," said Burgett. "You go through the grind of the regular season to get to this point, and being able to have a week to rest and evaluate your last opponent is huge. We had two weeks to look at Mayfield's film."
The players echoed the coach's feelings.
"It gives us rest and more time to prepare our game plan for Mayfield," said Grant.
"It definitely helps us; it gave us some rest," added Cunningham. "We are mentally prepared to go out there and play. We really want another district championship out of this."
The Maroons are expecting a close match Friday night but they are mentally prepared for a fight.
"In the end, it's going to come down to execution," said Burgett. "We have to be determined and keep our heads clear throughout the game."
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
