Local Sports
Friday
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins at Christian County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Girl Soccer
Lady Donley Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Oldham County- 10 a.m.
Lady Donley Classic: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. McCracken County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Lyon County- 12 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at South Spencer (Rockport, Ind.)- 1 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Warren East- 5 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, September 13
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Las Vegas- NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: practice, Las Vegas- NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Las Vegas- FS1 4:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Reading, Reading, Pa.- FS1 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Las Vegas- NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: final practice, Las Vegas- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas- FS1 8 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Ottawa at BC- ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
North Carolina at Wake Forest- ESPN 5 p.m.
Washington State vs. Houston, Houston- ESPN 8:15 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Virginia at Duke- ESPNU 5 p.m.
Akron at Maryland- BTN 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Stanford at Penn State- BTN 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Vuelta A España: Stage 19, 101 miles, Ávila to Toledo, Spain (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, Perthshire, Scotland- GOLF 2 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, Perthshire, Scotland- GOLF 7 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.- GOLF 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, Perthshire, Scotland- GOLF 2 a.m. (Saturday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.)- ESPN2 6 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs- MLB 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland OR Milwaukee at St. Louis (8 p.m.)- MLB 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf- FS2 1:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana- FS2 9 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5 a.m.
USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C.- TENNIS 12 p.m.
WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, Semifinals, Hiroshima, Japan- TENNIS 9:30 p.m.
WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals- TENNIS 1 a.m. (Saturday)
WTA: The Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Semifinals- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Saturday)
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Australia, Semifinal I, Beijing- ESPN 3 a.m.
FIBA World Cup China 2019: Argentina vs. France, Semifinal II, Beijing- ESPNEWS 7 a.m.
