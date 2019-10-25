Normally a loss this late in the volleyball season means lights out until next year. Luckily, for the Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons -- despite a straight set defeat in the 7th District finals -- the team will live to see another day.
Madisonville's struggles against their rival Caldwell County continued Thursday night in the setback to the Lady Tigers in Princeton.
However, the runner-up finish qualified North for next week's 2nd Region Tournament, which will be played in Madisonville.
Entering the match, the Lady Maroons hadn't had any luck against their district rivals with Caldwell winning both regular season contests without dropping a set. Caldwell came into Thursday's district championship match with an impressive 20-13 record on the regular season, earning themselves a first-round bye in district play.
"Caldwell County is a really solid team," North head coach Abigail Sanderson said. "They have a few stars, but the rest of their team is solid too. They're always a hard rival, they're hard to beat. They start out hard, and they go hard all game."
Caldwell County got off to a quick 6-1 lead in the opening set, causing North to take their first timeout. The break seemed to help as the Lady Maroons got back into the set at 13-12 behind the serving of senior Madison McCabe.
Caldwell pulled ahead 22-17, forcing North to take their second timeout. The Lady Maroons went on a 5-1 run to make it 23-22. Following a Lady Tiger timeout, the home team closed out the final two points to secure the early advantage.
Caldwell didn't slow down in the second set, going on a 9-2 run to open play. North struggled to maintain possession of the ball as the Lady Maroons found themselves quickly down 18-6.
Three strong kills by McCabe cut the Caldwell lead in half 18-9 with Alexis Fliehman serving. North would lose the ball on a hit out of bounds and both teams traded points until the score was 20-12 Caldwell.
Caldwell eventually found themselves on set point with the score 24-14. North deflected it out of bounds giving Caldwell the 25-14 win in the second set and a 2-0 advantage going into the third set.
"We knew going in that Caldwell is always a great team that's ready to play," McCabe said. "We kept it close in the first set, but then we just laid down in the second set, and it affected us for the rest of the game."
Caldwell got off to a 8-2 run in the third set.
With the score at 14-7 Caldwell, McCabe sent a strong kill that deflected off a Caldwell player and out of bounds. Caldwell mildly protested the call, but the point was still awarded to North, making it 14-8 Lady Tigers.
North eventually cut the Caldwell lead to 14-10, but a kill by Caldwell just inside the corner gave them the ball back.
North tried to claw their way back into the set making it 17-14 Caldwell behind a strong block by Kendra White and Adena Springer.
Some controversy arose with the score at 18-14 with North thinking they earned a point and were ready to serve, but the point was awarded to Caldwell making it 19-14 with McCabe getting an explanation from the official.
North called another timeout after Caldwell went on a 3-0 run making the score 21-14.
Springer earned herself an ace to make the score 23-17 Caldwell.
Caldwell got to set and match point at 24-18 and they delivered giving them the win and the title.
North is looking forward to returning to their home court next week in regional play.
"Having that home court advantage means so much for us," McCabe said. "Being a senior this year, it's going to be bitter sweet playing on the home court one last time."
First round play in the tournament will open Monday and Tuesday, semifinals will be Wednesday and the championship match is scheduled for Thursday.
