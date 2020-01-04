The University of Kentucky wants to see more of the same out of both Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards when it hosts Missouri on Saturday.
The No. 17 Wildcats are a week removed from their biggest win of the season -- a 78-70 overtime win against then-No. 3 Louisville in Rupp Arena.
They want to get rolling from the start of SEC play. Having Maxey and Richards as good as they were against the Cardinals would be a big plus.
"He's such a great kid that sometimes he just kind of goes with the flow," UK assistant coach Tony Barbee said. "That's not the Tyrese that this team needs. We need him in attack mode every single game, every single possession. That doesn't necessarily mean he shoots it every time because he is a willing passer. We just need him aggressive to make plays for this team."
Maxey's 27 points were not only a career high, he made a career-best nine field goals, tied a career high with four 3-pointers and tied a career best with seven rebounds. His 27 points were the most by a Kentucky freshman against Louisville.
"Just trying to be more aggressive, stay aggressive for my teammates, play hard defensively," Maxey said of not just going with the flow. "Just staying focused, staying locked in."
Richards had a major impact late, scoring 13 points total, including seven in a row in overtime He had an unconventional triple-double with 10 rebounds and drawing 11 fouls.
Barbee said Richards is a great kid to be around, popular on campus, but the big man needs to leave that at the door in games.
"In this game you've got to have an alter ego," Barbee said. "When you step on the court you can be whatever you want out on that floor, but it can't be a nice guy. He decided not to be so nice this last game."
Richards knows the coaching staff is going to constantly raise the bar for him to play better.
"(Barbee) he wants me to be the complete opposite of my personality," Richards said. "He wants me to be more aggressive, more physical, meaner, tougher."
