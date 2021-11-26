If you follow conference athletics at all you have to realize we are in a major period of conference realignment again.

Schools are leaving conferences to join other conferences. This often means increased travel, loss of past rivals and creation of new rivalries.

For local Western Kentucky University (WKU) Hilltoppers fans, they are a little discouraged with the current affiliation of the Hilltoppers in Conference USA but are optimistic on the long term.

This week I got together with a group of diehard WKU fans. Bill Jones has been a longtime basketball season ticket holder, John Bushong is a WKU Hall of Famer and former WKU football player, and Mark DeMoss is a loyal alumni who as he said “goes to WKU for his viewing of college athletics.”

BACKGROUND

To understand what the issue you have to understand what is happened with WKU’s Conference, Conference USA. WKU has had a history in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Sun Belt Conference and since 2014 have been in Conference USA.

Conference USA is now going through a major loss of 9 members including Marshall, Rice, Florida-Atlantic, North Texas, Old Dominion, Texas-San Antonio, Southern Mississippi, UAB and Charlotte.

Conference USA is adding Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State, and Sam Houston State.

Our local Hilltopper fans are not real excited about the future nine team conference that will have you traveling to places such as Western Texas, New Mexico and Florida. As Bushong noted “when I played at WKU we took two charter flights a year. You are talking about a lot of charter flights. You can charter a plane to anywhere but it gets really expensive.”

Jones added “Conference USA likewise does not generate the money from Men’s Basketball or Football that you need in Division I athletics. I think we will need to get in some other conference long term.”

REASON FOR CURRENT MOVEMENT

Odd as it may seem this move was started when Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Southeastern Conference. You may ask yourself how does that move impact WKU Athletics?

The short answer is when Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference, it meant Big 12 had to add more teams which they did.

The domino effect is that the Big 12 adds team from the American Conference. The American Conference then takes many Conference USA Teams and the domino continues to fall.

As Demoss noted “This is not over yet, there is more to come. It will only stop when the Power 5 schools with the big money have what they want as member institutions.”

REASON FOR optimism

My trio of WKU loyal fans were not real positive about the current situation but are likewise optimistic long term.

There is a basic reason this group of fans and many other Hilltoppers fans are optimistic. WKU has had tremendous success on the football field and on the court.

These moves to be quite candid with all these conferences are all about the money.

As Jones added “There is much more movement to go and given WKU’s success in the two sports (football and basketball) that drive the money issues some Conference will come calling some day in the future.”

As Jones added “The fact that Bowling Green is a smaller town and does not have a major airport has probably kept WKU from going to a bigger conference. However, WKU will get a chance in the future.”

THE MAC OPTION

The local fans, like many others, are wondering why Western Kentucky University did not get an invitation to the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Published media reports had WKU very interested in the MAC and vice versa but the last moment Western’s partner in these moves, Middle Tennessee University elected not to go to the MAC.

Shortly after the Middle Tennessee announcement, the MAC indicated it was staying put with its current alignment which left WKU out in the cold and remaining in Conference USA.

Jones had a simple explanation which makes a whole lot of sense “There is a lot more money from MAC schools because their football games are on television. For Western to get in the MAC they will need another team to go in the Conference with them.”

Bushong likewise had talked to many people in the athletic administration of WKU and is optimistic about a conference move but it is a little bit more cautious move to the MAC in the future.

Bushong added “I was hearing some things within the WKU group that they were concerned that the MAC was to far north and cold. Honestly as a football player, I did not like playing in that cold weather.”

These WKU fans are probably typical in that they don’t like the current arrangement but are optimistic about the future. To say that conference realignment has taken a life of its’ own is an understatement.

At one time all Kentucky Division I schools were in either the Southeastern Conference, Missouri Valley or the Ohio Valley. If Murray State makes the move to the Missouri Valley as I anticipate, we will as a state soon have 8 Division I athletic programs playing in 7 different conferences in the state.

