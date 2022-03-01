Although most of Hopkins County’s archery teams took the weekend off, both James Madison Middle School and Browning Springs Middle School traveled to Webster County on Saturday for the annual Trojan Classic shoot.

Henderson County North Middle School, which has bee the most dominant middle school team in the region this year, once again dominated the event, turning in a team score of 3,134 to beat out Webster County Middle School, James Madison Middle School, Browning Springs Middle School and Holy Name Middle to take home the event trophy.

Although they missed out on the top spot, several Hopkins County archers did place well in the event. Browning Spring’s Aidan Kelley was the top middle school archer and finished third in the overall standings with a 288 and 20 tens.

Other top archers from Hopkins County were:

3. Riley Peyton — JMMS — 281, 12 tens

7. Kendall Patterson — JMMS — 270, 11

9. Brandon Fowler — BSMS — 266, 9

On Saturday teams will converge on Madisonville once again for the 12th Annual HCCHS Storm Classic, rescheduled from earlier this year. For teams heading to Ky NASP State on March 11 and 12, this will serve as the final warm-up before that competition.

Participants scheduled to shoot this weekend include: BSMS, HCCHS, SHMS, JMMS, SES, HES, MNHHS and WHS.

This is the last meet currently scheduled in Hopkins County this season.

Teams that will be attending the state meet next week include: BSMS, SHMS, JMMS, WCS, HCCHS and MNHHS.

The NASP Eastern Nationals shoot will follow from May 11 through 13 in Louisville for any teams that may advance from the state NASP event. For teams that advance beyond that point, the 2022 NASP Open & Championship (formerly NASP World) is scheduled for June 23 through 25 in Louisville.

High School teams will next compete at the KHSAA Regional Tournament, which will be held on March 19 in Cadiz.