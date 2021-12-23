The Lady Storm fell behind 6-2 to start the championship game of the Dairy Queen Classic but then ended the First Quarter on an 18-0 run to take a 20-6 lead at the end and never looked back in a 66-40 win over Ohio County. Emile Jones had 8 points in the first quarter run and Kire Peyton added 5. The Lady Storm Lead 34-20 at the end of the half.
The Lady Storm were determined that Ohio County was not going to be able to get back in the game as they opened the third quarter with a 13-3 run to take a commanding 47-23 lead on a 3-point jumper by Emile Jones. The Lady Storm led 52-28 going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter both teams play a lot of subs and the closest that Ohio County could get was 57-38 before the Storm went on another 7-0 to lead 64-38 and close out with a 66-40 win.
Emile Jones led the Lady Storm with a double double of 20 points on 8-11 shooting, and 10 rebounds. Brooklyn Clark had 13 points, 4 assist and just missed a double double with 9 rebounds, Mercy Sutton the state leading rebounder at 16 per game had 9 points and 9 rebounds and set out the 4th quarter. Lillie Whitaker-Greer had 8 points and 7 rebounds. The Lady Storm shot 25-53 from the field while holding Ohio Co to 16-69 for 23%. The Lady Storm out rebounded Ohio Co 55-37.
The Lady Storm are next in action on December 30th as they host Muhlenberg County in JV Varsity game with the JV starting at 2 PM.
