No. 3 Maroons embrace success

If you plan on coming out to homecoming festivities Friday night at Madisonville North Hopkins, you may want to get a seat early as the word is out on the No. 3 ranked Maroons' 4-0 football team and space may be limited.
Big M returns home for just the second
See Maroons/Page B2
time this season with a perfect record to face Ballard Memorial.
North started out the season by picking up three wins on the road, including just edging out Christian County 25-15 last week, and they are ready to keep the show going in front of the home fans
"It's great to be back home. We've been rolling to start as true road warriors, now its time to bring that level here," said North Head Coach Jay Burgett. "In the early games, it's about finding your weaknesses, and now it's about continuing to progress."
The Maroons were rolling in their opening three games for sure, averaging a margin of victory of 38 points. That changes last Friday when North found itself in close contest late.
"We learned from the game; we had to push to get it done," said Burgett. "In the past, we would have lost those types of games, but this group knows how to win. They know when it's time to execute and get it done."
Now up for North will be the winless Bombers, who has scored a total 20 points through three games, while allowing 133 points. Regardless, the Maroons are still putting their complete focus on putting getting better.
"We are focused internally, focused on executing the best we can," said Burgett. "We are not trying to be good team or a great team, we are trying to reach that elite level. This is a great group of guys that can do that."
The team's play has brought a focus on the Maroons, who have held steady at the No.3 spot in the Class 4A AP ranking, including grabbing a first place vote -- but they know the importance on staying focused.
"Success can fuel us," said Burgett. "We aren't hiding anything from the guys. Any record broken or ranking, we are letting them know. They know where they are, but they know the importance of continuing to execute."
Receiving a lot of that praise is senior running back Jeriah Hightower, who has rushed for 962 yards with 11 touchdowns through four games, which puts him first in rushing in the state, according to KHSAA, and fifth in the nation, according to Maxpreps.
"It's been a team effort to help get those yards," said Burgett. "With a guy like that, it's hard not to keep giving him opportunities."
In the coming weeks, North will face two ranked teams -- Hopkinsville and Logan County -- and crosstown rivals Hopkins County Central. Understanding the tough stetch that awaits, the Maroons want to make sure they are playing their best ball when those games come along.
"We are still focused on improving and becoming the best team we can be," said Burgett
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.