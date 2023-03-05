Having already beat the Crittenden County Lady Rockets 76-68 during the regular season, the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm were headed into the semifinal round of the Region 2 tournament on Friday as the favorites to punch their ticket to the regional championship.

That was before mother nature interfered.

With several days of heavy rain last week, capped off by a storm front that brought in hours of steady straight-line winds of up to 70 mph, Friday’s semifinal round was delayed, icing the Lady Storm for 24 hours.

The Lady Storm controlled the first quarter, playing to an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, however, the Lady Rockets got things going. Crittenden County poured in 17, while holding Hopkins Central to just 10 to take a 27-21 lead by the halftime.

The Lady Storm’s troubles only worsened after the break, as the Lady Rockets held the Lady Storm to just five in the third period, while throwing up 13 of their own to extend their lead to 40-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Crittenden continued to be in charge during the final eight minutes, outscoring Central 17-13 to claim a 57-39 win. They advanced to the championship, where they lost 71-53 to Henderson County.

“We where ready Friday night for the game, and at the last minute they called it off due to the weather” said Central Head Coach Phillip Cotton “I’m not taking anything away from Crittenden County they are a great team and well coached, but the team didn’t have the same energy it did the night before and it showed”

Central’s Mercy Sutton led the way for the Lady Storm with 11 points, she nailed three shot from behind the arc. Senior Brooklyn Clark finished with 10 points for the Lady Storm, Calajia Mason finished with eight points, Tyah White and Lillie Whitaker-Greer both had four points each, and Kenzleigh Harrison finished the game with two points for Central.

The Lady Storm end their season with a 24-9 record for the season, 19-2 in the Region, and 8-0 in the District.