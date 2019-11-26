Maroons, fans will be making long trek for 4A semifinal clash

Madisonville North Hopkins will be traveling over 300 miles to play in their first semi-state game in 48 years on Friday against the undefeated Johnson Central Golden Eagles. Here's some information that fans traveling to the game may want to know.
Tickets will be $5 for adults and students, and no advanced tickets will be sold. There will be no fan or student buses making the trip out east for Friday night's game. The game will be broadcasted on the radio on WFMW 730 AM and 94.9 FM, with pregame coverage starting at 4:30 CST.
Coming from the Madisonville North Hopkins campus, the fastest route will take four hours and 45 minutes and will take fans traveling to the game through Lexington, where North will play next Saturday if they win. Johnson Central is in Paintsville, over an hour east of Lexington near the West Virginia border. There is an hour time change from Central to Eastern time.
For those who don't want to make the round trip in one day, hotels in the area around Johnson Central range from around $50 to $100 per night. Fans may also want to stop by Lexington on Saturday to catch the Kentucky vs. Louisville football game at Kroger Field, the same field where the state championship will be played a week later.
As for the guys on the field, North will be practicing all week, including on Thanksgiving Day before making the long haul themselves in order to prepare for Friday's contest. The Maroons are hoping to travel back home with a trip back east to Lexington next week with an upset over an opponent who hasn't lost a game this year.
Kickoff for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.
