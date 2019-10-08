On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, October 8
GYMNASTICS
FIG World Championship: Day 1, Stuttgart, Germany - NBCSN 7:30 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Division Series: Houston at Tampa Bay, Game 4 (if necessary) - FS1 3 p.m.
A.L. Division Series: NY Yankees at Minnesota, Game 4 (if necessary) - FS1 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan - NBA 5 a.m.
Preseason: Dallas at Oklahoma City - ESPN 7 p.m.
Preseason: Denver at Portland - ESPN 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
San Jose at Nashville - NBCSN 7 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. Fiji, Pool D, Oita, Japan - NBCSN 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped) - TENNIS 5:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds (taped) - TENNIS 10 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped) - TENNIS 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 4 - ESPN2 7 p.m.
