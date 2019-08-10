On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, August 10
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich. - FS1 12 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170, Lexington, Ohio - NBCSN 2 p.m.
AMA: The Lucas Oil Unadilla National, round 10, New Berlin, N.Y. - NBC 3 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 8: From Miami, Fla. - CBSSN 7 p.m.
BOWLING
PWBA: Louisville Open, Louisville, Ky. - CBSSN 4 p.m.
GOLF
U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss. - FS1 8:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, third round, Gullane Scotland - GOLF 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, third round, Jersey City, N.J. - GOLF 12 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, third round, Jersey City, N.J. - CBS 2 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, third round, Portland, Ore. - GOLF 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships: Day 3, men's events, Kansas City, Mo. - NBCSN 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 1:30 p.m.
Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoaga Springs, N.Y. - NBC 4 p.m.
JR. NBA BASKETBAL
Global Championship: U.S. boys semifinal, Orlando, Fla. - FOX 11 p.m.
Global Championship: International boys championship, Orlando, Fla. - FOX 12:30 p.m.
Global Championship: U.S. girls championship, Orlando, Fla. - FOX 2 p.m.
Global Championship: U.S. boys championship, Orlando, Fla. - 3:30 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, Westfield, Ind. - ESPN 10 a.m.
New England Regional: Teams TBD, final, Bristol, Conn. - ESPN 12 p.m.
Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, San Bernardino, Calif. - ESPN 2 p.m.
Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, final, Westfield, Ind. - ESPN 4 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, final, Bristol, Conn. - ESPN 6 p.m.
West Regional: Teams TBD, final, San Bernardino, Calif. - ESPN 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Philadelphia at San Francisco - MLB 3 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego - FS1 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (joined in progress) - MLB 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Dallas at San Francisco - NFL 8 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 19: From Lima, Peru - ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 19: From Lima, Peru - ESPNU 2 p.m.
Day 19: From Lima, Peru - ESPNU 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham - NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United at Bournemouth - NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Premier League: Aston Villa at Tottenham - NBC 11:30 p.m.
International Friendly: Napoli vs. FC Barcelona, Ann Arbor, Mich. - ESPN2 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup: WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 1, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1 - Tennis 11 p.m.
Rogers Cup: Men's Semifinals 1, Montreal, Canada - ESPN2 3 p.m.
Rogers Cup: WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinal 2, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2 - Tennis 5 p.m.
Rogers Cup: Men's Semifinals 2, Montreal, Canada - ESPN2 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
FIVB: U.S. vs. South Korea, Olympic qualifying, Rotterdam, Netherlands (taped) - NBCSN 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Indiana - CBSSN 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 11
AFL FOOTBALL
ArenaBowl XXXII: Philadelphia at Albany - ESPN2 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich. - NBCSN 2 p.m.
BULL RIDING
PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, Tulsa, Okla. - CBS 12 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, final round, Gullane Scotland - GOLF 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J. - GOLF 11 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J. - CBS 1 p.m.
U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss. - FS1 1 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, final round, Portland, Ore. - GOLF 5 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Championships: Day 4, men's events, Kansas City, Mo. - NBC 3 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Day 4, women's events, Kansas City, Mo. - NBC 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.
JR. NBA BASKETBALL
Global Championship: Girls World Championship, Orlando, Fla. - FOX 2 p.m.
Global Championship: Boys World Championship, Orlando, Fla. - FOX 3:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas - NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at Boston - TBS 12 p.m.
Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (joined in progress)- MLB 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco - ESPN 6 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 20: From Lima, Peru - ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 20: Closing Ceremony, Lima, Peru - ESPNU 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United - NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Premier League: Wolves at Leicester City - CNBC 8 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United - NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
MLS: New York City FC at Atlanta United - ESPN 3 p.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at D.C. United - FS1 6:30 p.m.
MLS: New York at LA FC - FS1 9 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Portland Thorns FC at North Carolina - ESPNEWS 2 p.m.
TENNIS
Rogers Cup: WTA Singles & Doubles Finals AND Western & Southern Open: early rounds, Mason, Ohio - TENNIS 12:30 p.m.
Rogers Cup: Men's Championship, Montreal, Canada - ESPN2 3 p.m.
Western & Southern Open: early rounds, Mason, Ohio - TENNIS 6 p.m.
ULTIMATE DISC
American Ultimate Disc League: Teams TBD, championship, San Jose, Calif. - ESPN2 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
FIVB: Netherlands vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, Rotterdam, Netherlands (taped) - NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at New York - NBA 2 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas - ESPN2 5 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.